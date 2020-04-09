Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai just got married

Veteran actors Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai are officially a real life couple now.

Advertisement

The two tied the knot on 4 April, 2020 in a private ceremony that took place in Lahore.

“No one else was there,” informed Ahmed speaking to media. “It was just my family, and Manzar’s family.”

Dressed in all white numbers, the legendary couple beamed with joy as they posed for the camera looking as graceful as ever. Samina opted to wear an off-white saari paired with pearl jewellery, while Sehbai looked poised in his ivory shirt and matching vest.

About any other functions and ceremonies. Ahmed laughed and asked, “How can we hold any activities and ceremonies during the coronavirus… And anyway, how will we look holding events?”

Here’s to the happy couple! May they have a lovely life and all the joy in the world.

Advertisement

Read full story