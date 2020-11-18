Sarwat Gilani Pays Tribute with an Engrossing Post

None other than Sarwat Gilani of Pakistan’s showbiz fame had many of her fans wowing to her latest post on social media platform Instagram, highlighting a special tribute to the Pakistan Special Olympics 2020. The showbiz icon who is also from Churails cast was the Ambassador Special Olympics Pakistan.

The post that the showbiz celeb made on the social media platform just a few hours ago has gathered quite a bit of likes and comments.

The look that the celeb sported was that of joyful ‘yay-ing’ lass clad in denim jeans with a Pakistan themed tee-shirt and loaded with her girl-must-haves accessory bags and the rest to go with it.

Giving a cheek-to-cheek wide grin Sarwat gave the classic victory pose in a peace styled posture.

The title to her post was the patriotic calling from her reading “The joy of being with my Special Olympics Pakistan Athletes!

The tags to her post are:

#specialolymicspakistan #faysalislami #choosetoinclude #inclusivesociety”

https://www.instagram.com/sarwatg/?utm_source=ig_embed

