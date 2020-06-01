Senator Faisal Javed defends Ertugrul following Fawad’s criticism on foreign content

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader and PM Imran’s close aide Faisal Javed Khan has defended Turkish drama Ertugrul, which is being aired on Pakistan Television (PTV), after criticism from Science Minister Fawad Chaudry who said that foreign content will ‘ruin’ Pakistani productions.

Faisal Javed, who is also the Chairman Standing Committee on Info Broadcasting and Heritage, has been keenly involved in the project.

“Such great productions like Ertugrul @DirilisDizisi will help our industry. We shld [should] show some amazing work that has already been produced – Presenting Islamic History, Culture, Faith. Also this should be bilateral – exporting our content abroad,” the senator said.

“It’s a win win trade.”

Fawad took to Twitter on Sunday to exclaim his ‘surprise’ at the PTV for “taking pride on other countries productions”.

“Surprised on @PTVHomeOfficial taking pride on other countries productions, you guys must focus on Pak productions otherwise foreign dramas ll ruin Pak productions, its always cheap to import foreign dramas but this ll have devastating long term effect on our own programming,” he had tweeted.

Responding to the fellow party leader, the senator agreed that the Pakistani entertainment industry should also work on local content.

“Our drama industry is one of the best in the world in terms of talent, productions, direction etc. With great substance we can penetrate major markets across the globe,” he tweeted.

“Awwww wish we had reacted when rubbish Indian content (low standard dramas, films, songs) was aired across our tv channels, cinema & radio. Our own people promoted “Games of Thrones” here. Why shld we object Ertugrul type content. Even PTV used to air Good English film.”

The globally acclaimed Turkish TV series “Diriliş: Ertuğrul” has amassed a massive fan following in Pakistan after, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, it was broadcast by PTV for the Pakistani audience.

However, the TV series has triggered a debate in Pakistan with many celebrities voicing concern that foreign content will ultimately prove harmful for local content consumption and as a result, harm the showbiz industry in Pakistan.

Renowned actors such as Osman Khalid Butt, Bilal Ashraf and Mehwish Hayat have praised the show and called on Pakistani producers to come up with similar content.

