Shaniera Akram shares her experience working in a Pakistani film in a first

We’ve known that Wasim Akram and wifey, Shaniera are working on a movie together for quite a while.

The two are working together on comedian and filmmaker Faisal Qureshi’s Money Back Guarantee and if her Instagram post is any indication, Shaniera is really enjoying the experience.

Sharing a behind the scenes shot with fans, she wrote, “A nervous Shaniera behind the scenes of my first Pakistani movie! My 12 days on set included a sprained ankle, a bathroom lock in, a painful tetanus shot, sleepless nights, loads of Lays masala chips, language barriers to the next level, a romantic moment and an unforgettable chandelier stunt that gave me an out of body experience.”

She cheekily added, “Do you think I should get a money back guarantee? What an amazing experience working with the great @faisalqureshi_official and such an awesome cast!”

While we know her husband has a small but pivotal role in the film (he plays nemesis to Fawad Khan’s hero), details about Shaniera’s character have been kept under wraps. We do know that the female actors in the film won’t necessarily be playing the love interest to any of the male leads so there’s that.

Money Back Guarantee, also starring Fawad Khan, Kiran Malik, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Gohar Rasheed to name a few, is slated for a 2020 release.

