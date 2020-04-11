Ushna Shah apologises to doctors post social media rage

Ushna Shah in a recent Instagram post has apologised for her previous remarks where she questioned the idea of hospital staff taking breaks amid the coronavirus crisis. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Ushna had talked about how doctors and nurses could essentially be wasting “precious time” by uploading videos of themselves performing choreographed dances in hospitals.

“I’m curious to know people’s thoughts on doctors and nurses creating choreographed dances in hospitals. I’m conflicted: on one hand, I understand they need uplifting breaks, but on the other, these dances seem quite time-consuming, precious time-consuming. Thoughts?” she had said.

After receiving severe backlash on social media, Ushna has issued a statement where she took back her previous comments.

“I wanted to quickly post this to clarify and apologise for a tweet that has caused some offense. I am in absolutely no position to question anything doctors and nurses do to take the edge off. We owe them our lives,” she said.

Adding on, Ushna said that while she believes in free speech, in this particular instance “anything other than a thank you to our medical professionals is offensive”.

“An absolute idiotic moment on my part. Thank you for risking your lives and continue to do whatever makes you happy to get through this tough time, however much it takes is none of my business,” she concluded her statement highlighting that the apology wasn’t directed at “trolls”.

Read full story