Veteran comedian Umer Sharif has officially been granted a US visa after his appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Visa interviews of Umer Sharif sahab’s family were taken today (Thursday).

An hour later, the visa has been issued.

On the other hand, the Sindh government had approved the release of 40 million rupees for Sharif’s treatment. The funds are to be used to cover the expense of an air ambulance and other related costs for Sharif’s treatment abroad.

