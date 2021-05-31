Fawad terms statements of opposition leaders on IMF programme as hypocritical

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has termed the statements by Shahbaz Sharif and Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari on IMF programme as shockingly hypocritical.

In a tweet today (Monday), he pointed out that Pakistan has so far borrowed around 13.79 billion dollars from the IMF, out of which 47 percent of the loans were secured by PPP, followed by PML-N at 35 percent, while the other governments stand at merely 18 percent.

The Minister advised the opposition leaders to see record before issuing any statements to avoid embarrassment.

