Khyber Teaching Hospital totally revamped, modernized: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Khyber Teaching Hospital has been totally revamped and modernized after a lot of effort.

Advertisement

In a tweet today (Saturday), he said that it is easy to build a new state of the art hospital, but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals.

He also appreciated and congratulated the KTH Board and management for their efforts.

Khyber Teaching Hospital has been totally revamped and modernised after a lot of effort. It is easy to build a new state of the art hospital; but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals. I want to congratulate the KTH Board and management for their efforts. pic.twitter.com/QbuhS1X0fP — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2021

Advertisement

Read full story