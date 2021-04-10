Khyber Teaching Hospital totally revamped, modernized: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Khyber Teaching Hospital has been totally revamped and modernized after a lot of effort.

In a tweet today (Saturday), he said that it is easy to build a new state of the art hospital, but very difficult to fix our existing government hospitals.

He also appreciated and congratulated the KTH Board and management for their efforts.

