PM, MNAs & MPA discuss political situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza, MNA Sardar Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mahar and Member Sindh Assembly Ali Gohar Khan Mahar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

Political situation of Sindh, the federal government’s ongoing projects in Sindh and the budget were discussed in the meeting.

Women parliamentarians including Senators Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Fauzia Arshad and Falak Naz Chitrali; and MNAs Shaheen Saifullah Toro, Maleeka Bukhari and Javaria Zafar Aheer also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

Problems of the respective constituencies, development projects and the budget were discussed in the meeting.

