PM performs groundbreaking of KCR project

Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project worth 20.7 billion rupees in Karachi on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister said federal and provincial governments will have to work jointly to address issues of Karachi.

He said water shortage is a big challenge of Karachi and K-4 project will help resolve this issue.

Imran Khan said Karachi is economic hub of the country and we have to design more projects for the city to cope with growing population and transport issues.

In line with the vision of the federal government to modernize the public transport in Karachi, the circular railway is not only being rehabilitated but also being expanded and modernized.

The thirty stations of modern circular railway will link residential, industrial and office areas. This will not only reduce the flow of traffic in Karachi but also facilitate the passengers.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, the track of KCR will be built without crossings on which trains would run at the speed of 80 kilometer per hour while each train would have the capacity of 814 passengers.

