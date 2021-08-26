PM to share Govt’s three-year performance report today

On completion of three years in office, Prime Minister Imran Khan today will highlight the key achievements of his government marking a journey of stable economy and development and welfare projects.

The Prime Minister will launch the Three-year Performance Report at the Convention Centre Islamabad to give an insight into the efforts of each ministry and division in facilitating the common man in line with the vision of Naya Pakistan.

The Report 2018-21, compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the patronage of its head Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, focuses the accomplishments the government has made despite the global economic recession in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 251-page Report gives an outline of the achievements of 44 public bodies including ministries, divisions and departments, through infographics and relevant facts and figures.

On assumption of power in August 2018, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government faced numerous ‘inherited challenges.

However, in three years, the journey of development has added several feathers in the cap of the government.

Recently, The Economist has ranked Pakistan as the ‘third-best performing country’ for handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

To uplift common man, the government launched the projects such as Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, Ehsaas programme and the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

In the domain of legislation, 54 laws were enacted.

The Report is available for public information at the official website of Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication.

