36 more Palestinians martyred in Israeli raids in Gaza Strip

At least 36 more Palestinians including ten children have been martyred and two hundred and fifty others were injured in Israeli bombing raids in Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry, Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza early this morning.

One multi-story residential building in Gaza collapsed and another was heavily damaged after they were repeatedly hit by Israeli airstrikes.

Israel says its jets targeted and killed several Hamas intelligence leaders early today.

