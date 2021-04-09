Britain’s Prince Philip dies at age 99

Britian’s Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away today (Friday) at Windsor Castle.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

He was 99 years old the longest-serving and oldest-ever consorts of the United Kingdom’s monarchy.

The Prince Philip married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen.