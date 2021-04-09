Britain’s Prince Philip dies at age 99

Britian’s Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away today (Friday) at Windsor Castle.

He was 99 years old the longest-serving and oldest-ever consorts of the United Kingdom’s monarchy.

The Prince Philip married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen.

