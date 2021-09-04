EU announces that bloc to interact with new Taliban govt in Afghanistan

The European Union Foreign Ministers have announced that the bloc will interact with the new Taliban government in Afghanistan without recognizing it politically for the sake of the local population.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference after the EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Slovenia, the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said in order to support the Afghan population, we will have to engage with the new government in Afghanistan.

He said it will be an operational engagement and it will increase depending on the behavior of this government.

Advertisement

Read full story