The government has fixed the Nisaab of Zakat at 80,933 rupees for deduction of Zakat.

According to a notification issued by the Administrator General Zakat for lunar year 1441-42 Hijri, people maintaining minimum eighty thousand nine hundred thirty-three rupees balance in savings, profit and loss sharing or similar bank accounts on the first day of Ramazan will be liable to pay 2.5 percent Zakat on the total balance.

