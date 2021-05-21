Israel and Hamas agree to cease-fire over Gaza conflict

Israel and Hamas have announced a ceasefire after they agreed to an Egyptian-brokered proposed to halt 11 days of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the security cabinet “unanimously accepted the recommendations to accept an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional ceasefire.

Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed the ceasefire in a statement, saying it would come into force this morning.

In a televised address, U.S. President Joe Biden said both sides agreed the truce would begin immediately.

Egypt is sending security delegations to Israel and the Palestinian territories to help uphold ceasefire.

At least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been martyred in 11 days of Israeli brutal and barbaric bombardment.

Advertisement

Read full story