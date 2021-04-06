Modi regime focussing on suppressing people, engaging in military adventure: Prof Cheng

In India, Narendra Modi regime is still focusing on suppressing the people, engaging in military adventure and territorial expansion, which leads to high tension with neighboring countries.

Therefore, it is inevitable for the anti-government armed groups to be reactivated in the remote areas such as Chhattisgarh, where farmers are struggling on the line of death.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute and former Defense Attache in South Asian countries in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

On the afternoon of April 3, at least 23 Indian security personnel were killed, 32 injured in a four-hour-long encounter with anti-government armed elements in the central Indian state Chhattisgarh.

He said, actually, this kind of thing happens almost every day in India. In the northeast and central parts of India and in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the people want liberation and the nation wants self-determination, and thousands of farmers have been marching towards New Delhi, the capital of India, to seek justice from the government.

The Narendra Modi regime does not seriously rethink its policy mistakes, but regardless of the people’s livelihood, spare no effort to purchase the world’s most advanced weapons from many countries.

More than one third of the Indian troops are deployed to suppress domestic anti-government movement and people’s anti-government activities. The result is that the more repressive the government is, the more rebellious the people will be.

Prof Cheng said, since Narendra Modi came to power, although he has carried out drastic economic reforms, the grassroots people have not benefited, and the gap between the rich and the poor is growing. In India, COVID-19 pandemic is completely out of control and the national economy is going down fast.

Under such circumstances, Narendra Modi regime is still focusing on suppressing the people, engaging in military adventure and territorial expansion, which leads to high tension with neighboring countries.

Therefore, it is inevitable for the anti-government armed groups to be reactivated in the remote areas such as Chhattisgarh, where farmers are struggling on the line of death. Now, more and more people are worried that if the situation goes on like this, India will eventually fall apart, he said.

He remarked, currently, because of serious novel coronavirus pneumonia and very grim social, economic and security situation, Narendra Modi is considering adjusting his foreign policies. But India’s Anti-China and anti-Pakistan stance and its mindset of regional hegemonism, territorial expansionism, military adventurism and extreme nationalism is hard to change.

“If this continues, there will be no need for external factors to play a role. India will be defeated by itself,” he concluded.

