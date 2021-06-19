Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi win Iranian presidential election; unofficial results say

In Iran, the unofficial preliminary results show that Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi has won the presidential election by obtaining required 50 percent mandates.

Meanwhile, the other three presidential candidates have congratulated rival Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on his victory in the election, although the Interior Ministry has yet to release the official results.

In their separate messages today, rival candidates Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, Nasser Hemmati, and Mohsen Rezaei conceded their defeat.

