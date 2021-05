The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a global partnership to tackle climate change and strive toward inclusive green growth.

He made this appeal in a video message at the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 Summit hosted by South Korea.

The UN Chief said tackling climate change head-on will help protect the most vulnerable people from the next crisis while sustaining a job-rich recovery from COVID-19.

