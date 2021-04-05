ASEAN leaders express concern over rising number of fatalities in Myanmar

ASEAN leaders have expressed concern over the rising number of fatalities in Myanmar urging all parties to refrain from instigating further violence.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah in a joint statement in Kuala Lumpur, urged all sides to immediately exercise utmost restraint and flexibility.

According to statement, both countries asked their ministers and senior officials to undertake necessary preparations for the meeting that will be held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.

