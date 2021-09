The 73rd death anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today (Saturday).

In this connection, special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi today.

People from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum to lay floral wreath on his grave.

Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September, 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

