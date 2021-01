The death anniversary of Urdu story writer, radio script writer and journalist Saadat Hasan Manto is being observed on Monday.

Some of his famous works include Thanda Gosht, Khol Do, Toba Tek Singh, Iss Manjdhar Mein and Babu Gopi Nath.

He published twenty-two collections of short stories, one novel, five collections of radio plays, three collections of essays, and two collections of personal sketches.

He died on this date in 1955, in Lahore at the age of 42.

