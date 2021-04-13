Govt’s efforts aimed towards making Pakistan leading IT exporter in region: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says government’s efforts are directed towards making Pakistan leading IT exporter in the region.

He was chairing a high level meeting on Information Technology Roadmap in Islamabad.

Imran Khan said main purpose of establishing special technology zones is to facilitate companies associated with information technology industry.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that present policies of his government would ensure progress in the IT sector on priority basis.

The meeting was informed that since government’s policies are heading in right direction, IT related exports will be brought to level of five billion dollars by 2023.

