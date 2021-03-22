Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (today).

The youth were killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter during violent cordon and search operation at Manihal area of the district, KMS reported.

The identity of the martyred youth s is yet to be ascertained while the operation was going on till last reports came in .

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday condemned the killing of Kashmiri youth by indian troops in Shopian district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Gandapur said India had continued state terrorism in IIOJK, but could not suppress kashmiris from right of self determination.

He urged the world to stop India from extrajudicial killing of kashmiri youth.

The international community must take practical measures for the resolution of Kashmir to maintain long lasting peace in South Asia, the minister added.

