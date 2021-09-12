Martyrdom anniversary of Major Aziz Bhatti being observed today

The 56th Martyrdom Anniversary of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed today.

He was born in Hong Kong in 1928 and moved to Pakistan before independence in 1947, settling in Ladiyan village of district Gujrat.

In 1950, he joined newly formed Pakistan Army and was commissioned in Punjab Regiment.

During Indo-Pak War in September, 1965 as a company commander in Burki, Lahore, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti decided to stay with his forward platoon and defended strategic BRB Canal bravely for five days.

Throughout, undaunted by constant fire from enemies’ tanks and artillery, he organized the defence of the BRB canal along with his brave soldiers until he was hit by an enemy’s shell and was martyred.

The Director General ISPR, Major General Babar Ifitkhar said the nation honours the supreme sacrifice by Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider.

In a Tweet, he said the gallant actions and exemplary leadership of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, inflicted heavy losses on Indian forces, successfully repulsing enemy attack on Lahore.

The DG ISPR said his heroic feat inspires us to defend Pakistan, whatever the cost.a

