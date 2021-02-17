Online sale of PSL 6th edition’s tickets starts on Wednesday

Online sale of Pakistan Super League 6th edition’s tickets will start today (Wednesday).

Advertisement

Pakistan Cricket Board announced that tickets will be available on bookme.pk.

Fans can visit www.bookme.pk for not only purchasing match tickets but also selecting their preferred enclosure and choice of seat.

The National Command and Operation Centre has allowed the PCB to fill up to 20 per cent of its stadiums.

Fans can also call Bookme.pk helpline 03137786888 to book their tickets for which CNIC number and phone number will be mandatory.

Advertisement

Read full story