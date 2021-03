In the 13th match of Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by Six wickets in Karachi on Wednesday.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi scored 188 rums for the loss of five wickets. Ravi Bopara scored 58 runs while Sherfane Rutherford hit 46 runs. In reply Karachi Kings achived with three ball remaining.

The 14th match of the tournament will be played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at seven this evening.

