Punjab Govt launching Rehmat-ullil-Aalamin (PBUH) Scholarship Program for students

Punjab Government is launching Rehmat-ullil-Aalamin (Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatimnabiyyin Sallallaho Alahe Wa Aalayhi Wa Ashabehi Wassalam) Scholarship Program for deserving bright students in the province today (Monday).

In a statement, the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that a fund of one billion rupees has been allocated for this Program, which is a revolutionary measure to assist deserving students. He said that students can submit their applications through an online system.

He said that students’ particulars will be checked online and scholarships will be transferred to students through banking channels. He said that the fund for this Program will be enhanced every year.

