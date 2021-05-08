Saudi Media gives extensive coverage to PM’s visit to Jeddah

Saudi Media has given extensive coverage to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Jeddah and his meetings with the Saudi leadership there.

Newspaper headlines and articles on the visit speak highly of the prospects of strong economic partnership between the two fraternal countries.

The relationship has been highlighted in the newspapers’ headlines as ‘All Weather Friends’ and ‘All Weather Allies’.

Arab News, the biggest English Daily of the Kingdom, in a report on the front page says Prime Minister Imran Khan has opened door to new trade era with official Saudi visit.

Two articles in the paper trace the history of strong bonds that exist between the two countries.

An article terms defence, counterterrorism, and economic and cultural ties as the four major pillars of this relationship.

Another article written by former Saudi Diplomat Dr Ali Awadh Asseri states that Pakistan-Saudi bond is unbreakable as it is founded on the will of the two peoples.

The former diplomat in his article expresses the confidence that the visit of Prime Minister is expected to kick-start work on the 20 billion dollars Saudi development projects in Pakistan, especially the Aramco oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Gwadar.

