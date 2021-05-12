UNSC holds urgent meeting over deadly unrest in Palestine

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is holding an urgent meeting on Wednesday over the deadly unrest playing out between Israel and the Palestinians.

Diplomatic sources said that it is the second such session within three days.

The closed-door meeting has been requested by Tunisia, Norway and China.

Meanwhile, leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has vowed that if Israel wants to escalate, we are ready for it.

On the other hand, the United Nations Envoy for the Middle East Peace, Tor Wennesland, has warned that Israel and Hamas are escalating towards a full-scale war.

In a tweet, he said the cost of war in Gaza is devastating and is being paid by ordinary people.

The envoy said the United Nations is working with all sides to restore calm.

He appealed to the leaders of all sides to stop the violence now.

Read full story