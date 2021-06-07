World Food Safety Day being observed today

World Food Safety Day is being observed today (Monday) under the theme of ‘Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow.

According to World Health Organization, the aim behind observing the day is to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development.

This year’s theme stresses that production and consumption of safe food has immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet and the economy.

