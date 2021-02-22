2nd plenary meeting of FATF under presidency of Germany begins in Paris today

A five-day second plenary meeting of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) under presidency of Germany begins in Paris on Monday.

Delegates representing 205 members of the Global Network, and observer organizations including the IMF, the United Nations and the World Bank are participating in this meeting.

Due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will take place virtually.

The FATF will also finalize key reports, including guidance on the risk-based approach to supervision.

The outcomes of the FATF Plenary will be published on Thursday.

