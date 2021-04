Conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso won Ecuador’s presidential elections.

Advertisement

He obtained 52.5% of the vote, declaring himself president-elect with more than 96% of ballots counted.

Lasso will assume his office on 24th of May, 2021.

His opponent, socialist economist Andres Arauz, received 47.4% of the votes.

According to the observers, the President-elect Lasso Guillermo is expected to put the country on track to maintain open market policies rather than return to socialism.

Advertisement

Read full story