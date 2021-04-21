83rd death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

The 83rd death anniversary of great philosopher, thinker, and Poet of East, Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal is being commemorated today to pay homage to his services for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

Allama Iqbal was a great visionary poet, who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, which was ultimately materialized in the shape of Pakistan.

Various functions have been arranged to pay tributes to this great philosopher, who played a pivotal role through his thoughts and poetry in motivating and mobilizing Muslims of subcontinent for the creation of a separate homeland.

