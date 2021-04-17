China, US ready for cooperation on climate change

China and US have agreed to carry out communication and cooperation on climate change for the welfare of all mankind.

Advertisement

Both sides expressed willingness during a meeting via video link between chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

In a statement, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng said Bejing is ready to maintain dialogue and cooperation with the U.S. side, and work with all parties to jointly promote the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Advertisement

Read full story