Taliban have warned not to allow the United States and its allies to extend their presence in Afghanistan beyond 31st of this month.

In an interview with American TV channel, Taliban spokesperson Dr Suhail Shaheen said the United States or UK will not be allowed to get additional time to continue evacuations.

He said Taliban have decided not to form a government unless the US withdrawal is completed.

He said any extension would violate an agreed deal.

