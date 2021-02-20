G 7 leaders increase contribution to Covax vaccine-sharing initiative

The leaders of G-7 countries have pledged to intensify co-operation on Covid-19 and increase their contribution to the Covax vaccine-sharing initiative.

A joint statement released after a virtual summit of G7 countries said the leaders of these countries have raised their overall commitment to 7.5 billion dollar for Covax vaccine sharing plan.

The Covax scheme is aimed at getting at least 1.3billion vaccine doses to vulnerable populations worldwide in the coming months.

Commenting on the development, World Health Organization Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he is grateful for the new commitments by the G-7 leaders.

