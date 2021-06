Leaders of the Group Seven have pledged to raise 100 billion dollars to help poor countries and cut emissions and support a green revolution that creates jobs.

The communique issued after the three day summit resolved to tackle climate change with target of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

They also vowed to end the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the future by driving an intensified international effort to vaccinate the entire world.

