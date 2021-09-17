GCC stresses importance of int’l efforts for achieving political solution in Yemen

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States has stressed the importance of supporting international and regional efforts to reach the political solution in Yemen.

Secretary-General of GCC, Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf said this during his meeting in Riyadh with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg.

They reviewed the latest developments of the situation in Yemen and urged on all sides to stop fighting and engage in political track in accordance with the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanism.

