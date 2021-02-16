HBL PSL 6 to start opening ceremony at National Stadium Karachi on Saturday

The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 will start with a glittering opening ceremony at the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday.

Renowned artists including Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, Humaima Malick and the HBL PSL 6 Anthem artists: Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig will perform on the occasion.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the first-match of the season in which defending champions Karachi Kings will face Quetta Gladiators.

The ceremony will be aired on PTV Sports and Geo Super.

Multan Sultans has announced wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as their captain ahead of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League which begins on Saturday.

