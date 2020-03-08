Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match delayed due to rain

As expected the game between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans has been delayed due to inclement weather in Rawalpindi.

The toss has been delayed further, and there will be another inspection of the wet outfield at 3pm.

So far four matches of the Pakistan Super League have been affected due to the weather with one game being completely being washed out.

The Sultans and United have already met once in this year’s tournament with United winning the game by eight wickets courtesy of Luke Ronchi and Colin Munros’s fifties and Ammad Butt’s four fer.

Multan who sit at the top of the points table with nine points from six games have so far been in a decent form in this year’s edition as compared to their previous outings. Shan Masood and co almost lost the last game against Karachi Kings on Friday, had rain not come to their rescue and handing them a point.

On the other hand, two-time champions Islamabad, led by Shadab Khan have been having their little run-in with rain. Peshawar Zalmi got the better of United winning their encounter by seven runs thanks to the D/L method.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Rizwan Hussain, Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saif Badar, Dawid Malan

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (captain), Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Ali Shafiq, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir, Imran Tahir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen

