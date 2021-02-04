Jurisdiction to entertain Iran’s application against US sanctions: ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) says it has the jurisdiction to rule on a bid by Iran to overturn US sanctions that were reinstated during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

In a statement, the Court rejected the preliminary objection to its jurisdiction raised by the United States saying that it has jurisdiction to entertain the application filed by Iran on 16th of July 2018 and that the said application is admissible.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has hailed the ICJ’s decision as another legal victory for Iran and urged US to live up to its international obligations.

On the other hand, the United States says the Hague-based ICJ does not have jurisdiction and must throw out the case.

It also argued that the sanctions were necessary because Iran posed a grave threat to international security.

