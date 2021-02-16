Myanmar: Military junta guarantees to hold election, hand over power

Demonstrators holding placards sit during a protest against the military coup outside the U.S. embassy in Yangon, Myanmar (REUTERS)

In Myanmar, military junta has guaranteed that it would hold an election and hand over power.

Spokesman for the ruling council, Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told the junta’s first news conference since overthrowing Suu Kyi’s government that military had not given a date for a new election but it had imposed a state of emergency for one year.

Zaw Min Tun said the military would not hold power for long.

He also said Myanmar’s foreign policy would not change, it remained open for business and deals would be upheld.