In Myanmar, protestors marched again today after bloodiest crackdown and demanding the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.

Advertisement

Police with water cannon and military vehicles are mobilized at protest hotspots in Yangon while demonstrators marched in Kale, in northwest Myanmar, holding up pictures of Suu Kyi.

Meanwhile, at least eighteen people were killed and over thirty injured when police opened fire on crowd protesting against the military coup yesterday.

Advertisement

Read full story