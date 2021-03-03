OIC, UK, US condemn Houthi militia’s drone attack towards Saudi Arabia

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the United Kingdom and the United States have strongly condemned Houthi militia’s drone attack towards Saudi Arabia’s southern region.

The OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen condemned the continued Houthi militia attacks and those who provide it with money and weapons, to commit terrorist acts in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian objects and civilians in Saudi Arabia.

The British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reaffirmed, in a statement, that the United Kingdom is committed to the UN efforts exerted to end the conflict in Yemen.

