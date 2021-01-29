Pakistan defeat South Africa by seven wickets in first cricket Test

Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in the first cricket test in Karachi today (Friday).

Advertisement

The scores were:

South Africa 220 and 245

Pakistan 378 and 90/3

Fawad Alam remained highest scorers for Pakistan with 109 runs. Nouman Ali and Yasir Shah each took seven wickets.

It is after seven years that Pakistan has defeated South Africa in test match.

Pakistan lead the series by one-nil.

The second and last test of the series will be played in Rawalpindi on the 4th of the next month.

Advertisement

Read full story