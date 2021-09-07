Palestine calls on Israel to present peace program to realize two-state solution

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has called on the Israeli government to present a peace road map about “two-state solution” on 1967 borders.

Addressing the Palestinian cabinet, he said plan proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to restrict the conflict is nothing more than throwing dust in the eyes of the international community.

Palestinian Prime Minister said reducing the conflict is a plan aimed at reducing the Palestinian land and repositioning the Israeli occupation in the Palestinian territories.

