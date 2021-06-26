Probe finds Israeli strikes in Gaza ‘could be a war crime’

The New York Times investigation says that the types of Israeli airstrikes that left dozens of people killed in Palestine could be a war crime.

The New York Times video probe determines series of Israeli airstrikes conducted in Gaza without warning and with limited intelligence about what they were attacking.

The Israeli military said that all of the bombs hit their designated targets, but that does not mean the strikes were in compliance with international law.

Meanwhile in Occupied Israeli West Bank tensions have reached boiling point as Israeli settlers continue their expropriation of Palestinian land.

