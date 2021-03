Renowned scriptwriter, playwright and dramatist Haseena Moin passed away in Karachi today (Friday). She was 79.

She wrote several plays for stage, radio and television and some of those got very popular among the people.

She was awarded the Pride of Performance award.

Her best tv dramas include Dhoop Kinary, Ankhai, Tanhaiyan, Ahat, Ansoo and many more.

The funeral prayer of Haseena Moin will be offered after Asr Namaz at Masjid Farooq-e-Azam Block K, North Nazimabad Karachi today.

