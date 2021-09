Saudi Arabia has affirmed its readiness to receive as many Umrah pilgrims as per the quota agreed upon with various Islamic countries before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah for Hajj and Umrah services Dr. Amr Al-Maddah said that all preparations to receive pilgrims have been completed.

He said the ministry has the ability to cope with the influx of Umrah pilgrims in line with the quota granted to each Muslim country.

